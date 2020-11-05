Earnings results for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.68.

Uber Technologies last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The business earned $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Its revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has generated ($6.81) earnings per share over the last year. Uber Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

36 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.03%. The high price target for UBER is $60.00 and the low price target for UBER is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 33 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Uber Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 33 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.82, Uber Technologies has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $40.99. Uber Technologies has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Uber Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

In the past three months, Uber Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $207,240.00 in company stock. Only 8.66% of the stock of Uber Technologies is held by insiders. 67.75% of the stock of Uber Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER



Earnings for Uber Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.82) to ($1.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Uber Technologies is -10.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Uber Technologies is -10.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Uber Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

