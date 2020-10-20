Earnings results for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS AG is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

UBS Group last released its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company earned $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. UBS Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UBS Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” UBS Group also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Dividend Strength: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group does not currently pay a dividend. UBS Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

In the past three months, UBS Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of UBS Group is held by insiders. Only 29.77% of the stock of UBS Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS



Earnings for UBS Group are expected to grow by 1.67% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of UBS Group is 9.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of UBS Group is 9.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. UBS Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. UBS Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

