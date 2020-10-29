Earnings results for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

UDR last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.34. The firm earned $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Its revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. UDR has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.7. UDR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UDR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.06%. The high price target for UDR is $53.00 and the low price target for UDR is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

UDR has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.63%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. UDR does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of UDR is 69.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UDR will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.94% next year. This indicates that UDR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UDR (NYSE:UDR)

In the past three months, UDR insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.69% of the stock of UDR is held by insiders. 98.10% of the stock of UDR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UDR (NYSE:UDR



Earnings for UDR are expected to decrease by -0.98% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of UDR is 47.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of UDR is 47.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. UDR has a PEG Ratio of 3.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. UDR has a P/B Ratio of 2.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

