Earnings results for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

UFP Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The business earned $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. UFP Industries has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. UFP Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UFP Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.01%. The high price target for UFPI is $66.00 and the low price target for UFPI is $40.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries has a dividend yield of 0.89%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UFP Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UFP Industries is 17.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UFP Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.88% next year. This indicates that UFP Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

In the past three months, UFP Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,327,253.00 in company stock. Only 3.03% of the stock of UFP Industries is held by insiders. 78.91% of the stock of UFP Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI



Earnings for UFP Industries are expected to grow by 7.35% in the coming year, from $3.13 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of UFP Industries is 17.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of UFP Industries is 17.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.55. UFP Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

