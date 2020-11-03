Earnings results for UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

UFP Technologies last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. UFP Technologies has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. UFP Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UFP Technologies in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. UFP Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

In the past three months, UFP Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $649,421.00 in company stock. Only 11.00% of the stock of UFP Technologies is held by insiders. 77.26% of the stock of UFP Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT



Earnings for UFP Technologies are expected to grow by 59.76% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $2.62 per share. The P/E ratio of UFP Technologies is 15.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of UFP Technologies is 15.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.39. UFP Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

