Earnings results for UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on UGI (NYSE:UGI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UGI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.56%. The high price target for UGI is $45.00 and the low price target for UGI is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI pays a meaningful dividend of 3.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UGI has been increasing its dividend for 24 years. The dividend payout ratio of UGI is 57.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UGI will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.15% next year. This indicates that UGI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UGI (NYSE:UGI)

In the past three months, UGI insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $19,961.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of UGI is held by insiders. 75.79% of the stock of UGI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UGI (NYSE:UGI



Earnings for UGI are expected to grow by 12.60% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.86 per share. The P/E ratio of UGI is 16.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of UGI is 16.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 27.99. UGI has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

