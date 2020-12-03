Earnings results for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.25.

Ulta Beauty last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has generated $11.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.7. Ulta Beauty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ulta Beauty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $262.24, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.01%. The high price target for ULTA is $330.00 and the low price target for ULTA is $190.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ulta Beauty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $260.92, Ulta Beauty has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $282.00. Ulta Beauty has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty does not currently pay a dividend. Ulta Beauty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

In the past three months, Ulta Beauty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $722,820.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Ulta Beauty is held by insiders. 85.99% of the stock of Ulta Beauty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA



Earnings for Ulta Beauty are expected to grow by 137.64% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $10.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Ulta Beauty is 57.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.92. The P/E ratio of Ulta Beauty is 57.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. Ulta Beauty has a PEG Ratio of 5.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ulta Beauty has a P/B Ratio of 8.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here