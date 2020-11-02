Earnings results for Ultra Clean (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Insperity last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Its revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has generated $3.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Insperity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ultra Clean (NYSE:NSP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Insperity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.12%. The high price target for NSP is $100.00 and the low price target for NSP is $64.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Insperity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.50, Insperity has a forecasted upside of 5.1% from its current price of $76.58. Insperity has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ultra Clean (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Insperity has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Insperity is 43.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Insperity will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.24% next year. This indicates that Insperity will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultra Clean (NYSE:NSP)

In the past three months, Insperity insiders have sold 4,850.88% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $128,000.00 in company stock and sold $6,337,126.00 in company stock. Only 6.86% of the stock of Insperity is held by insiders. 85.39% of the stock of Insperity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ultra Clean (NYSE:NSP



Earnings for Insperity are expected to decrease by -11.14% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $2.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Insperity is 18.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Insperity is 18.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. Insperity has a PEG Ratio of 1.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Insperity has a P/B Ratio of 765.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

