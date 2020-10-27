Earnings results for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Ultra Clean last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Its revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.6. Ultra Clean has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ultra Clean in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.39%. The high price target for UCTT is $40.00 and the low price target for UCTT is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ultra Clean has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.20, Ultra Clean has a forecasted upside of 44.4% from its current price of $22.30. Ultra Clean has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean does not currently pay a dividend. Ultra Clean does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

In the past three months, Ultra Clean insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,961,394.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Ultra Clean is held by insiders. 84.11% of the stock of Ultra Clean is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT



Earnings for Ultra Clean are expected to grow by 8.41% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Ultra Clean is 44.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Ultra Clean is 44.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.52. Ultra Clean has a PEG Ratio of 1.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ultra Clean has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

