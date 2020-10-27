Earnings results for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business earned $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has generated ($7.36) earnings per share over the last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.63%. The high price target for RARE is $107.00 and the low price target for RARE is $64.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.29, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $91.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

In the past three months, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,809,058.00 in company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE



Earnings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.49) to ($3.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is -17.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is -17.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 8.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

