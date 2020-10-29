Earnings results for Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Ultralife last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $28.56 million during the quarter. Ultralife has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Ultralife has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Ultralife.

Dividend Strength: Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife does not currently pay a dividend. Ultralife does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

In the past three months, Ultralife insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $16,025.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 38.40% of the stock of Ultralife is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 36.18% of the stock of Ultralife is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI



The P/E ratio of Ultralife is 17.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Ultralife is 17.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Ultralife has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here