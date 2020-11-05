Earnings results for Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 11/05/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Ultrapar Participações last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $2.96 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.0. Ultrapar Participações has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ultrapar Participações in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 88.89%. The high price target for UGP is $6.20 and the low price target for UGP is $4.60. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações pays a meaningful dividend of 1.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ultrapar Participações has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ultrapar Participações is 33.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

In the past three months, Ultrapar Participações insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.18% of the stock of Ultrapar Participações is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP



The P/E ratio of Ultrapar Participações is 60.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Ultrapar Participações is 60.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.73. Ultrapar Participações has a PEG Ratio of 4.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ultrapar Participações has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

