Earnings results for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

UMB Financial last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.96. The company earned $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. UMB Financial has generated $4.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. UMB Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UMB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.38%. The high price target for UMBF is $66.00 and the low price target for UMBF is $48.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

UMB Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.33, UMB Financial has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $58.48. UMB Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UMB Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UMB Financial is 24.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UMB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.38% next year. This indicates that UMB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

In the past three months, UMB Financial insiders have sold 3,421.38% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $13,742.00 in company stock and sold $483,908.00 in company stock. Only 10.24% of the stock of UMB Financial is held by insiders. 84.57% of the stock of UMB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for UMB Financial are expected to grow by 16.77% in the coming year, from $3.28 to $3.83 per share. The P/E ratio of UMB Financial is 15.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of UMB Financial is 15.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. UMB Financial has a PEG Ratio of 3.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. UMB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

