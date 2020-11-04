Earnings results for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.94%. The high price target for UMH is $19.00 and the low price target for UMH is $17.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a forecasted upside of 26.9% from its current price of $14.18. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH is 114.29%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.90% in the coming year. This indicates that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

In the past three months, UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $12,499.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 10.43% of the stock of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH is held by insiders. 62.05% of the stock of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH



Earnings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH are expected to grow by 30.88% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH is -19.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH is -19.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a P/B Ratio of 4.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

