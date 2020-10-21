Earnings results for Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Umpqua last posted its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business earned $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Umpqua has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Umpqua has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Umpqua in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.86%. The high price target for UMPQ is $15.00 and the low price target for UMPQ is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Umpqua has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.17, Umpqua has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $12.80. Umpqua has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Umpqua has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Umpqua is 52.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Umpqua will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.68% in the coming year. This indicates that Umpqua may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

In the past three months, Umpqua insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Umpqua is held by insiders. 86.15% of the stock of Umpqua is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ



Earnings for Umpqua are expected to grow by 35.37% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Umpqua is 14.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Umpqua is 14.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Umpqua has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

