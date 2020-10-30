Earnings results for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 16 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Under Armour last released its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Its revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year. Under Armour has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Under Armour in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.91%. The high price target for UAA is $23.00 and the low price target for UAA is $7.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 19 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Under Armour has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.12, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 19 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.42, Under Armour has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $13.79. Under Armour has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour does not currently pay a dividend. Under Armour does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

In the past three months, Under Armour insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.40% of the stock of Under Armour is held by insiders. Only 32.23% of the stock of Under Armour is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA



Earnings for Under Armour are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Under Armour is -9.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Under Armour is -9.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Under Armour has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here