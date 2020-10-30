Earnings results for Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Under Armour last released its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company earned $707.64 million during the quarter. Under Armour has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Under Armour has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Under Armour in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.43%. The high price target for UA is $30.00 and the low price target for UA is $9.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Under Armour has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 1 buy rating, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Under Armour has a forecasted upside of 20.4% from its current price of $12.04. Under Armour has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour does not currently pay a dividend. Under Armour does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

In the past three months, Under Armour insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.80% of the stock of Under Armour is held by insiders. 35.20% of the stock of Under Armour is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Under Armour (NYSE:UA



The P/E ratio of Under Armour is -8.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Under Armour is -8.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Under Armour has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

