Earnings results for Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Unifi last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.60 million. Unifi has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year. Unifi has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020. Unifi will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 27th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unifi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.34%. The high price target for UFI is $18.00 and the low price target for UFI is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Unifi has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Unifi has a forecasted upside of 35.3% from its current price of $13.30. Unifi has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi does not currently pay a dividend. Unifi does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

In the past three months, Unifi insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $302,068.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 28.90% of the stock of Unifi is held by insiders. 75.89% of the stock of Unifi is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unifi (NYSE:UFI



Earnings for Unifi are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Unifi is -4.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Unifi is -4.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Unifi has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

