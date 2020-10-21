Earnings results for UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

Unifirst Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.4.

Analyst Opinion on UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UniFirst in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $185.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.68%. The high price target for UNF is $206.00 and the low price target for UNF is $165.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

UniFirst has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $185.50, UniFirst has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $196.68. UniFirst has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst has a dividend yield of 0.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UniFirst has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UniFirst is 11.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UniFirst will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.72% next year. This indicates that UniFirst will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

In the past three months, UniFirst insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $490,178.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of UniFirst is held by insiders. 78.77% of the stock of UniFirst is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF



Earnings for UniFirst are expected to grow by 11.33% in the coming year, from $7.06 to $7.86 per share. The P/E ratio of UniFirst is 25.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of UniFirst is 25.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.75. UniFirst has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here