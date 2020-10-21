Earnings results for Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/21/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Union Bankshares last announced its earnings results on July 15th, 2020. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Union Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Dividend Strength: Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.28%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Union Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

In the past three months, Union Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.28% of the stock of Union Bankshares is held by insiders. Only 10.57% of the stock of Union Bankshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB



The P/E ratio of Union Bankshares is 10.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Union Bankshares is 10.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Union Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

