Earnings results for Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Union Bankshares last posted its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm earned $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. Union Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Union Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Union Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.60%. The high price target for AUB is $42.00 and the low price target for AUB is $23.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Union Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.67, Union Bankshares has a forecasted upside of 21.6% from its current price of $25.22. Union Bankshares has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB)

Union Bankshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Union Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB)

In the past three months, Union Bankshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,146,600.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB



More latest stories: here