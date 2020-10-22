Earnings results for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.22.

Union Pacific last issued its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business earned $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Its revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Union Pacific has generated $8.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Union Pacific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Union Pacific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $184.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.61%. The high price target for UNP is $227.00 and the low price target for UNP is $138.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 16 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Union Pacific has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $184.30, Union Pacific has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $199.48. Union Pacific has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Union Pacific has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Union Pacific is 46.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Union Pacific will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.22% next year. This indicates that Union Pacific will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

In the past three months, Union Pacific insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,530,542.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Union Pacific is held by insiders. 78.16% of the stock of Union Pacific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP



Earnings for Union Pacific are expected to grow by 15.89% in the coming year, from $7.93 to $9.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Union Pacific is 24.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Union Pacific is 24.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.03. Union Pacific has a PEG Ratio of 2.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Union Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 7.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

