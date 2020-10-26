Earnings results for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

uniQure last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm earned $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. uniQure has generated ($3.11) earnings per share over the last year. uniQure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for uniQure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.39%. The high price target for QURE is $98.00 and the low price target for QURE is $56.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

uniQure has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.77, uniQure has a forecasted upside of 75.4% from its current price of $42.63. uniQure has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure does not currently pay a dividend. uniQure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

In the past three months, uniQure insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $935,551.00 in company stock. Only 2.66% of the stock of uniQure is held by insiders. 78.49% of the stock of uniQure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE



Earnings for uniQure are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.61 to ($0.98) per share. The P/E ratio of uniQure is -13.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of uniQure is -13.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. uniQure has a P/B Ratio of 5.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here