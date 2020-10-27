Earnings results for Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Unisys last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The business earned $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Its revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Unisys has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.8. Unisys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unisys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.62%. The high price target for UIS is $17.00 and the low price target for UIS is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys does not currently pay a dividend. Unisys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

In the past three months, Unisys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Unisys is held by insiders. 98.91% of the stock of Unisys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unisys (NYSE:UIS



The P/E ratio of Unisys is 0.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Unisys is 0.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99.

