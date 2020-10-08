Earnings results for United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/08/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

United Bancorp last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter. United Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. United Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 8th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Dividend Strength: United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.43%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. United Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

In the past three months, United Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.20% of the stock of United Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 10.75% of the stock of United Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP



The P/E ratio of United Bancorp is 10.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.45. The P/E ratio of United Bancorp is 10.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.47. United Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here