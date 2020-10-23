Earnings results for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

United Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. United Bankshares has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. United Bankshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.08%. The high price target for UBSI is $38.50 and the low price target for UBSI is $25.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.30, United Bankshares has a forecasted upside of 13.1% from its current price of $25.91. United Bankshares has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. United Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of United Bankshares is 54.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, United Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.65% next year. This indicates that United Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

In the past three months, United Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of United Bankshares is held by insiders. 65.14% of the stock of United Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)



Earnings for United Bankshares are expected to grow by 1.01% in the coming year, from $1.99 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of United Bankshares is 12.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of United Bankshares is 12.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. United Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

