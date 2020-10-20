Earnings results for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

United Community Banks last posted its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business earned $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141 million. United Community Banks has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. United Community Banks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Community Banks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.07%. The high price target for UCBI is $33.00 and the low price target for UCBI is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

United Community Banks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.60, United Community Banks has a forecasted upside of 29.1% from its current price of $19.06. United Community Banks has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks pays a meaningful dividend of 3.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United Community Banks has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of United Community Banks is 30.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, United Community Banks will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.91% next year. This indicates that United Community Banks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

In the past three months, United Community Banks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.17% of the stock of United Community Banks is held by insiders. 80.36% of the stock of United Community Banks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI



Earnings for United Community Banks are expected to grow by 11.39% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.76 per share. The P/E ratio of United Community Banks is 9.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of United Community Banks is 9.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. United Community Banks has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

