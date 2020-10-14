Earnings results for United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/14/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 17 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-7.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.07.

United Continental last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental has generated $12.05 earnings per share over the last year. United Continental has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Continental in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.70%. The high price target for UAL is $125.00 and the low price target for UAL is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Continental has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.79, United Continental has a forecasted upside of 49.7% from its current price of $35.26. United Continental has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental does not currently pay a dividend. United Continental does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

In the past three months, United Continental insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,083,335.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of United Continental is held by insiders. 60.61% of the stock of United Continental is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL



Earnings for United Continental are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($24.13) to ($1.09) per share. The P/E ratio of United Continental is -5.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of United Continental is -5.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. United Continental has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

