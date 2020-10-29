Earnings results for United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

United Microelectronics last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. United Microelectronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. United Microelectronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 109.24%. The high price target for UMC is $17.80 and the low price target for UMC is $5.30. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

United Microelectronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.55, United Microelectronics has a forecasted upside of 109.2% from its current price of $5.52. United Microelectronics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics pays a meaningful dividend of 1.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United Microelectronics has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

In the past three months, United Microelectronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of United Microelectronics is held by insiders. Only 5.01% of the stock of United Microelectronics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC



The P/E ratio of United Microelectronics is 26.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of United Microelectronics is 26.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. United Microelectronics has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

