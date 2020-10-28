Earnings results for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8199999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.07.

United Parcel Service last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company earned $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has generated $7.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0. United Parcel Service has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.10%. The high price target for UPS is $214.00 and the low price target for UPS is $70.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Parcel Service has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.75, United Parcel Service has a forecasted downside of 14.1% from its current price of $170.84. United Parcel Service has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service pays a meaningful dividend of 2.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United Parcel Service does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of United Parcel Service is 53.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, United Parcel Service will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.40% next year. This indicates that United Parcel Service will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

In the past three months, United Parcel Service insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,848,237.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of United Parcel Service is held by insiders. 55.67% of the stock of United Parcel Service is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS



Earnings for United Parcel Service are expected to grow by 12.61% in the coming year, from $6.98 to $7.86 per share. The P/E ratio of United Parcel Service is 33.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of United Parcel Service is 33.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.03. United Parcel Service has a PEG Ratio of 3.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. United Parcel Service has a P/B Ratio of 44.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

