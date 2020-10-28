Earnings results for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.96.

United Rentals last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Its revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has generated $19.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. United Rentals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Rentals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $158.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.16%. The high price target for URI is $200.00 and the low price target for URI is $105.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Rentals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.28, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $158.80, United Rentals has a forecasted downside of 9.2% from its current price of $174.81. United Rentals has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals does not currently pay a dividend. United Rentals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

In the past three months, United Rentals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,641,050.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of United Rentals is held by insiders. 97.92% of the stock of United Rentals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Rentals (NYSE:URI



Earnings for United Rentals are expected to grow by 5.03% in the coming year, from $15.31 to $16.08 per share. The P/E ratio of United Rentals is 11.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of United Rentals is 11.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.53. United Rentals has a PEG Ratio of 1.02. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. United Rentals has a P/B Ratio of 3.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here