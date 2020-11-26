Earnings results for United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Dividend Strength: United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

United States Antimony does not currently pay a dividend. United States Antimony does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

In the past three months, United States Antimony insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.74% of the stock of United States Antimony is held by insiders. Only 3.12% of the stock of United States Antimony is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY



United States Antimony has a P/B Ratio of 3.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

