Earnings results for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

United States Cellular last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $973 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. United States Cellular has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. United States Cellular has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United States Cellular in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.10%. The high price target for USM is $57.00 and the low price target for USM is $31.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

United States Cellular has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.80, United States Cellular has a forecasted upside of 50.1% from its current price of $29.18. United States Cellular has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular does not currently pay a dividend. United States Cellular does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

In the past three months, United States Cellular insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,066,669.00 in company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of United States Cellular is held by insiders. Only 16.58% of the stock of United States Cellular is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM



Earnings for United States Cellular are expected to decrease by -31.87% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of United States Cellular is 14.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of United States Cellular is 14.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.74. United States Cellular has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

