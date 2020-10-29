Earnings results for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.3900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

United States Steel last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.07. The business earned $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. United States Steel has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year. United States Steel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United States Steel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.12%. The high price target for X is $10.50 and the low price target for X is $4.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United States Steel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.64, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.38, United States Steel has a forecasted downside of 21.1% from its current price of $9.35. United States Steel has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel has a dividend yield of 0.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United States Steel has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of United States Steel is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: United States Steel (NYSE:X)

In the past three months, United States Steel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of United States Steel is held by insiders. 60.36% of the stock of United States Steel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United States Steel (NYSE:X



Earnings for United States Steel are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.57) to ($1.66) per share. The P/E ratio of United States Steel is -0.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of United States Steel is -0.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. United States Steel has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

