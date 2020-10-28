Earnings results for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.01.

United Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company earned $362 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. United Therapeutics has generated ($2.39) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. United Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $143.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.19%. The high price target for UTHR is $244.00 and the low price target for UTHR is $80.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. United Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

In the past three months, United Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of United Therapeutics is held by insiders. 94.37% of the stock of United Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR



Earnings for United Therapeutics are expected to grow by 1.72% in the coming year, from $10.45 to $10.63 per share. The P/E ratio of United Therapeutics is 12.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of United Therapeutics is 12.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.94. United Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

