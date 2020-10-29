Earnings results for Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

UNITIL Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Unitil last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business earned $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81 million. Unitil has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Unitil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unitil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.23%. The high price target for UTL is $62.00 and the low price target for UTL is $52.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Unitil has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.67, Unitil has a forecasted upside of 51.2% from its current price of $37.47. Unitil has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil pays a meaningful dividend of 3.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Unitil has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Unitil is 64.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Unitil will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.48% next year. This indicates that Unitil will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

In the past three months, Unitil insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.93% of the stock of Unitil is held by insiders. 70.40% of the stock of Unitil is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unitil (NYSE:UTL



Earnings for Unitil are expected to grow by 13.49% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Unitil is 17.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Unitil is 17.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.62. Unitil has a PEG Ratio of 3.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Unitil has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here