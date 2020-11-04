Earnings results for Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Univar Solutions last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Its revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Univar Solutions has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.0. Univar Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Univar Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.50%. The high price target for UNVR is $20.00 and the low price target for UNVR is $14.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Univar Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

In the past three months, Univar Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Univar Solutions is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR



Earnings for Univar Solutions are expected to grow by 28.18% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Univar Solutions is 908.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Univar Solutions is 908.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.89. Univar Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 2.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Univar Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

