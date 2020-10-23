Earnings results for Universal Health Services (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Civista Bancshares last released its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Civista Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Civista Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.42%. The high price target for CIVB is $19.00 and the low price target for CIVB is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Civista Bancshares has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 3.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Civista Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Civista Bancshares is 21.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Civista Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.57% next year. This indicates that Civista Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

In the past three months, Civista Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,332.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.58% of the stock of Civista Bancshares is held by insiders. 54.56% of the stock of Civista Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)



Earnings for Civista Bancshares are expected to decrease by -10.47% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Civista Bancshares is 8.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Civista Bancshares is 8.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Civista Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

