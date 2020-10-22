Earnings results for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.99.

Universal Health Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has generated $9.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Universal Health Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Health Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $132.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.31%. The high price target for UHS is $165.00 and the low price target for UHS is $104.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Universal Health Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $132.36, Universal Health Services has a forecasted upside of 18.3% from its current price of $111.88. Universal Health Services has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Universal Health Services does not currently pay a dividend. Universal Health Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Universal Health Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Universal Health Services is held by insiders. 83.18% of the stock of Universal Health Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Universal Health Services are expected to grow by 10.95% in the coming year, from $9.41 to $10.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Health Services is 13.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Universal Health Services is 13.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.73. Universal Health Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Universal Health Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

