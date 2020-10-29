Earnings results for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.99.

Universal Health Services last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. The company earned $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Its revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has generated $9.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Universal Health Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Health Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $132.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.44%. The high price target for UHS is $165.00 and the low price target for UHS is $104.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Universal Health Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services does not currently pay a dividend. Universal Health Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

In the past three months, Universal Health Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Universal Health Services is held by insiders. 83.18% of the stock of Universal Health Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS



Earnings for Universal Health Services are expected to grow by 10.95% in the coming year, from $9.41 to $10.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Health Services is 12.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Universal Health Services is 12.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Universal Health Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Universal Health Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

