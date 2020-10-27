Earnings results for Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Universal Insurance last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company earned $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.16 million. Universal Insurance has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.2. Universal Insurance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Insurance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.48%. The high price target for UVE is $27.00 and the low price target for UVE is $16.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Universal Insurance has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Universal Insurance has a forecasted upside of 52.5% from its current price of $14.10. Universal Insurance has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Universal Insurance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Universal Insurance is 54.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Universal Insurance will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.32% next year. This indicates that Universal Insurance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

In the past three months, Universal Insurance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.00% of the stock of Universal Insurance is held by insiders. 72.44% of the stock of Universal Insurance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE



Earnings for Universal Insurance are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $3.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Insurance is 52.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Universal Insurance is 52.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Universal Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here