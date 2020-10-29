Earnings results for Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Universal Logistics last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Universal Logistics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Logistics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.25%. The high price target for ULH is $30.00 and the low price target for ULH is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Universal Logistics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, Universal Logistics has a forecasted upside of 27.2% from its current price of $20.04. Universal Logistics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics does not currently pay a dividend. Universal Logistics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

In the past three months, Universal Logistics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 72.01% of the stock of Universal Logistics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 25.64% of the stock of Universal Logistics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH



Earnings for Universal Logistics are expected to grow by 27.12% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Logistics is 28.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Universal Logistics is 28.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 17.33. Universal Logistics has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

