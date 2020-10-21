Earnings results for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 193.10%. The high price target for USAP is $17.00 and the low price target for USAP is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a forecasted upside of 193.1% from its current price of $5.80. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products does not currently pay a dividend. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

In the past three months, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is held by insiders. 73.07% of the stock of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP



Earnings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is -13.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is -13.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a P/B Ratio of 0.21. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here