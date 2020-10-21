Earnings : What to expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

By
mastockdipradhe
-
0
115
Down trend stock market graph. Candle stick chart showing economic recession. Decreasing price graph. Bear stock market. Financial crisis in stock market. Market fall down after hit by bad news. Down trend.

Earnings results for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 193.10%. The high price target for USAP is $17.00 and the low price target for USAP is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a forecasted upside of 193.1% from its current price of $5.80. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products does not currently pay a dividend. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

In the past three months, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is held by insiders. 73.07% of the stock of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP

Earnings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is -13.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is -13.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a P/B Ratio of 0.21. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here