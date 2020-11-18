Earnings results for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Technical Institute in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.31%. The high price target for UTI is $12.00 and the low price target for UTI is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Universal Technical Institute has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.83, Universal Technical Institute has a forecasted upside of 71.3% from its current price of $5.74. Universal Technical Institute has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute does not currently pay a dividend. Universal Technical Institute does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

In the past three months, Universal Technical Institute insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,083,294.00 in company stock. Only 16.30% of the stock of Universal Technical Institute is held by insiders. 66.67% of the stock of Universal Technical Institute is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)



Earnings for Universal Technical Institute are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Technical Institute is -52.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Universal Technical Institute is -52.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Universal Technical Institute has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Universal Technical Institute has a P/B Ratio of 3.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

