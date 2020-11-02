Earnings results for Univest Financial (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Retail Properties of America last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.21. Retail Properties of America has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.0. Retail Properties of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Univest Financial (NYSE:RPAI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Retail Properties of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.30%. The high price target for RPAI is $16.00 and the low price target for RPAI is $6.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Retail Properties of America has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.71, Retail Properties of America has a forecasted upside of 66.3% from its current price of $5.24. Retail Properties of America has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Univest Financial (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America pays a meaningful dividend of 3.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Retail Properties of America does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Retail Properties of America is 18.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Retail Properties of America will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.22% next year. This indicates that Retail Properties of America will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Univest Financial (NYSE:RPAI)

In the past three months, Retail Properties of America insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $144,555.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of Retail Properties of America is held by insiders. 97.09% of the stock of Retail Properties of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Univest Financial (NYSE:RPAI



Earnings for Retail Properties of America are expected to grow by 4.65% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Retail Properties of America is 524.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Retail Properties of America is 524.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Retail Properties of America has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

