Earnings results for Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Univest Financial last announced its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Univest Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Univest Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.02%. The high price target for UVSP is $22.00 and the low price target for UVSP is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Univest Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Univest Financial has a forecasted upside of 24.0% from its current price of $15.32. Univest Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.01%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Univest Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Univest Financial is 35.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Univest Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.70% next year. This indicates that Univest Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

In the past three months, Univest Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $13,716.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.59% of the stock of Univest Financial is held by insiders. 70.15% of the stock of Univest Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP



Earnings for Univest Financial are expected to grow by 67.50% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Univest Financial is 12.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Univest Financial is 12.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Univest Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.67. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

