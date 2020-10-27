Earnings results for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

Unum Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has generated $5.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Unum Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unum Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.94%. The high price target for UNM is $34.00 and the low price target for UNM is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Unum Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.69%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Unum Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Unum Group is 20.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Unum Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.63% next year. This indicates that Unum Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Unum Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,444.00 in company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Unum Group is held by insiders. 90.68% of the stock of Unum Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Unum Group are expected to grow by 2.73% in the coming year, from $5.13 to $5.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Unum Group is 4.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Unum Group is 4.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Unum Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.40. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Unum Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

