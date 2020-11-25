Earnings results for UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/25/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

UP Fintech last posted its earnings data on August 18th, 2020. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $30.10 million during the quarter. UP Fintech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.7. UP Fintech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. UP Fintech will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Dividend Strength: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech does not currently pay a dividend. UP Fintech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

In the past three months, UP Fintech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.90% of the stock of UP Fintech is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.67% of the stock of UP Fintech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR



The P/E ratio of UP Fintech is 347.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.67. The P/E ratio of UP Fintech is 347.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.27. UP Fintech has a P/B Ratio of 4.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here