Earnings results for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Upwork last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Upwork has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year. Upwork has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Upwork in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.33%. The high price target for UPWK is $20.00 and the low price target for UPWK is $10.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Upwork has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.25, Upwork has a forecasted downside of 27.3% from its current price of $19.61. Upwork has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork does not currently pay a dividend. Upwork does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

In the past three months, Upwork insiders have bought 356.27% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,317,405.00 in company stock and sold $727,075.00 in company stock. Only 25.30% of the stock of Upwork is held by insiders. 60.16% of the stock of Upwork is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK



Earnings for Upwork are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Upwork is -75.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Upwork is -75.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Upwork has a P/B Ratio of 8.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

