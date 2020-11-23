Earnings results for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Urban Outfitters last issued its earnings data on August 25th, 2020. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. The business earned $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Urban Outfitters has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year. Urban Outfitters has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 23rd, 2020. Urban Outfitters will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Urban Outfitters in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.33%. The high price target for URBN is $30.00 and the low price target for URBN is $19.00. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Urban Outfitters has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.32, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.67, Urban Outfitters has a forecasted downside of 15.3% from its current price of $30.32. Urban Outfitters has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters does not currently pay a dividend. Urban Outfitters does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

In the past three months, Urban Outfitters insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $960,075.00 in company stock. Only 30.50% of the stock of Urban Outfitters is held by insiders. 73.31% of the stock of Urban Outfitters is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN



Earnings for Urban Outfitters are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Urban Outfitters is -101.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Urban Outfitters is -101.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Urban Outfitters has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here